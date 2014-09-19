Monster Cookies from Left Coast Extracts has been a beloved strain for many consumers for years, it is a cannabis strain that’s indica-dominant and is reputed to produce a deep, relaxing body buzz. Some have experienced couch-lock when using this strain, so it’s best used before bedtime after all errands and tasks for the day have been completed. Reviewers often say they have not only enjoyed its potential for relaxing the body, but they’ve also stated it can help inspire intriguing conversations. THC levels tend to stay low with Monster Cookies, it has a smooth, easy smoke that tastes dank and sweet on the exhale. Monster Cookies is a great example of the genetic bounty that the phenomenally popular Girl Scout Cookies continue to yield. It’s a quintessential nighttime smoke whose heavy and dreamy high is best enjoyed alone or with a small group of familiar friends. This flower’s fruity, crowd—pleasing taste and its powerful sedative high may mark it as a new favorite for indica fans. Cookie Monster never got his hands on some Monster Cookies, but we’re pretty sure that if he did, he’d demand more.

