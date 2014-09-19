About this product
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
34% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
31% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
18% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
