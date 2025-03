Peanut Butter Breath has a sweet and nutty flavour profile featuring notes of peanut butter, vanilla, coffee, and even chocolate. Its aroma leans on earthy pine and diesel fragrances as well, adding something unique and refreshing to the mix. The most prominent terpenes in Peanut Butter Breath are:

Caryophyllene: peppery flavor

Limonene: citrusy flavor

Pinene: pine-like flavor

read more