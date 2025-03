Pink Rozay is an Indica dominant Hybrid named for its beautiful coloring and delicious flavor. Like drinking a glass of Rozay, fans enjoy its euphoric and relaxing experience they say comes on strong, but without the hangover.

Users noted first experiencing a cerebral rush, that uplifts mood and leaves them with a happy, heady buzz, that slowly eases into the body, inducing a deep relaxation that doesn't leave them sedated. As the mind stays clear, they said pain, stress, and depression are eased, making this a good choice for those looking for an Indica strain, that won't leave them stuck on the couch.



Pink Rozay's flavor is fruity and floral, with strawberries and earth notes.

