If you're looking for a new and exciting strain to try, look no further than Pink Runtz. Pink Runtz is a rare evenly balanced hybrid strain (50% indica/50% sativa) created either as a phenotype of the infamous Runtz strain, a Zkittlez X Gelato cross, or as a cross of the delicious Rainbow Sherbet X Pink Panties strains. Described as a strain that will have you ‘talking to your forehead,' this bud brings on the unfocused and giddy effects that will leave you feeling totally out of it and completely happy about it. The high starts with a rush of cerebral effects, filling you with a happy sense of high-flying euphoria that immediately pushes out any negative or racing thoughts, replacing them with heady unfocused bliss. Pink Runtz is a hybrid marijuana strain and a phenotype of the original Runtz, which crosses Zkittlez with Gelato. The hype around this strain has been firmly established - and for good reason. Pink Runtz features an aroma that is sweet and fruity like candy. This strain produces uplifting effects that are known to be long-lasting. Growers say Pink Runtz is distinguished by an extremely dense bud structure with dark green-to-purple hues.

