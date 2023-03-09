About this product
Experience the purity and potency of our Live Terp vape made with fresh frozen flower to lock in and preserve the delicate and volatile compounds of the Big Bird strain.
Big Bird is a true symphony of terpenes, packed with a rich profile of beta-caryophyllene, limonene, and beta-myrcene. Every inhale of Big Bird brings you a symphony of aromas, including notes of citrus, spice, and rubber that will take your senses on a journey of pure delight.
Our 0.5g or 1g cartridges are compatible with 510 thread batteries and are manufactured with ceramic materials for a smooth and satisfying experience.
About this brand
Legacy Cannabis
Introducing Legacy Cannabis, where quality and passion go hand in hand. Our mission is to inspire and educate the world on the potential of cannabis and to set a new standard in the industry. Our unwavering dedication to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence sets us apart. At Legacy, we understand that quality starts at the roots, and our roots run deep. From day one, our team has been paving the path from the underground to mainstream. Our values defining a quality cannabis experience lies in the terpenes, not just the THC%. That's why we go above and beyond to preserve the delicate terpene profiles in our products with every step.
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
State License(s)
0114100628