About this product
About this strain
Candy Store effects
Reported by real people like you
31 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
67% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
58% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Fatigue
9% of people say it helps with fatigue
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
