About this product
About this strain
Granny Mac effects
Reported by real people like you
9 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Energetic
44% of people report feeling energetic
Dry eyes
22% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Depression
22% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
22% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!