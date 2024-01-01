About this product
4pk Flight - Live Sugar, Live Badder, Diamonds & Sauce, Cold Cure Rosin
Celebrate the season with Legacy Holidaze Dabz Flight: Purple Cherry Ripple Edition. This festive collection offers a captivating exploration of the Purple Cherry Ripple strain in four unique concentrate formats. Crafted from the exceptional genetics of Wedding Cake and Purple Cherry Cookies by Elev8 Seeds, each dab delivers a profound sensory experience.
Savor the nuanced aromas of sweet cherries blended with rich, woodsy undertones and a deep earthiness that captivates the palate. Purple Cherry Ripple is renowned for its layered effects, so expect to enjoy a light, euphoric lift that sparks creativity and enhances social interactions, or dive into a more profound relaxation that soothes the senses without fogging the mind.
This special release is designed for connoisseurs seeking to elevate their holiday celebrations with a cheerful dabbing experience. Whether you're unwinding by the fire or sharing festive moments with friends, the Holidaze Dabz Flight: Purple Cherry Ripple Edition promises joy and relaxation in every exquisitely crafted dab.
About this brand
Legacy Cannabis
Introducing Legacy Cannabis, where quality and passion go hand in hand. Our mission is to inspire and educate the world on the potential of cannabis and to set a new standard in the industry. Our unwavering dedication to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence sets us apart. At Legacy, we understand that quality starts at the roots, and our roots run deep. From day one, our team has been paving the path from the underground to mainstream. Our values defining a quality cannabis experience lies in the terpenes, not just the THC%. That's why we go above and beyond to preserve the delicate terpene profiles in our products with every step.
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
License(s)
- IL, US: 0114100628
