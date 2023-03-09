About this product
Experience a spectrum of flavors and sensations with Rainbows At Night, a hybrid strain that will leave you feeling euphoric and energized. Created by the expert breeders at Sin City Seeds, this strain is a cross between the Zkittles and White Nightmare strains, resulting in a unique and unforgettable experience.
The Rainbows At Night strain is packed with a range of terpenes, offering a delightful aroma of sour grape candy that is sure to please your senses. This hybrid strain is perfectly balanced, delivering a powerful cerebral high that is accompanied by a relaxing body buzz.
Experience the magic of Rainbows At Night, if you’re looking to unwind after a long day or need a boost of creativity. This is a strain you won’t want to miss.
About this brand
Legacy Cannabis
Introducing Legacy Cannabis, where quality and passion go hand in hand. Our mission is to inspire and educate the world on the potential of cannabis and to set a new standard in the industry. Our unwavering dedication to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence sets us apart. At Legacy, we understand that quality starts at the roots, and our roots run deep. From day one, our team has been paving the path from the underground to mainstream. Our values defining a quality cannabis experience lies in the terpenes, not just the THC%. That's why we go above and beyond to preserve the delicate terpene profiles in our products with every step.
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
State License(s)
0114100628