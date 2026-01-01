About this product
Valley Girl pairs SFV OG with Face Off OG Bx1 to create a hybrid with rich gassy notes leading the inhale, and a sweet pine finish on the exhale. It hits with a clear mental lift that sharpens your mood, then settles into a euphoric ease that unwinds into an uplifting calm without slowing you down. A fresh, expressive cut with character, Valley Girl is great for a daytime-smoke and brings a lively twist to OG genetics that delivers an effect that stays present long after the first inhale.
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About this product
Valley Girl pairs SFV OG with Face Off OG Bx1 to create a hybrid with rich gassy notes leading the inhale, and a sweet pine finish on the exhale. It hits with a clear mental lift that sharpens your mood, then settles into a euphoric ease that unwinds into an uplifting calm without slowing you down. A fresh, expressive cut with character, Valley Girl is great for a daytime-smoke and brings a lively twist to OG genetics that delivers an effect that stays present long after the first inhale.
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About this brand
Legacy Cannabis
Introducing Legacy Cannabis, where quality and passion go hand in hand. Our mission is to inspire and educate the world on the potential of cannabis and to set a new standard in the industry. Our unwavering dedication to quality, expertise, and exceptional track record of operational excellence sets us apart. At Legacy, we understand that quality starts at the roots, and our roots run deep. From day one, our team has been paving the path from the underground to mainstream. Our values defining a quality cannabis experience lies in the terpenes, not just the THC%. That's why we go above and beyond to preserve the delicate terpene profiles in our products with every step.
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
Legacy Cannabis is setting the new standard of excellence in the modern cannabis industry, and we invite you to experience the difference.
Cement your Legacy today!
License(s)
- IL, US: 0114100628
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