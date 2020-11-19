About this product
Cake Mix effects
70 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
57% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
50% of people report feeling relaxed
Tingly
25% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
8% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Lack of appetite
11% of people say it helps with lack of appetite
THC Strength
24% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
