Limoncello effects
Reported by real people like you
64 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
70% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
60% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
34% of people report feeling giggly
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
15% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
12% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
