Ooh La La effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
31% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Headache
6% of people report feeling headache
Anxious
3% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
6% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
6% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
