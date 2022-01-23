Snow Montana is a potent indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Snowcap with Pure Kush. Snow Montana is an exclusive strain from the Cookies brand and is generally regarded as a top-shelf strain. This strain features an average THC level of 22% and may be overwhelming to new cannabis consumers. Snow Montana produces relaxing effects that leave you feeling sleepy and free from anxious thoughts. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to relieve symptoms associated with PTSD, insomnia, and stress. Snow Montana features a spicy and earthy flavor profile. According to growers, this strain flowers into sticky spade-shaped nugs with an impressive layer of white trichomes. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Snow Montana - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.