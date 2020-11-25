About this product
About this strain
Sticky Buns effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
71% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
57% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
47% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
9% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
14% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!