About this product
Dolato|Pre-Roll Blunt - Isolate Infused|Sativa 1g (1g x 1)
Legacy OrganicsPre-rolls
IndicaTHC 20%CBD —
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
view similar products
Currently unavailableWe couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:RelaxedTinglySleepy
- Helps with:AnxietyStressPain
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneLinalool
Dolato effects are mostly calming.
Dolato potency is higher THC than average.
Dolato, also known as "Do-Si-Lato" and "Dosi-Lato," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing Do-Si-Dos with Gelato #41. Dolato has a beautiful range of colors in its colas—from light to dark green and red-wine purple to bright orange, all dusted with diamond-like trichomes. Dolato’s terpene profile features a fruity, earthy scent followed by a sweet lavender taste. Dolato may leave people feeling stress-free and sedated, making it perfect for a slowed-down night in, perhaps paired with a bath and a book.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Notice a problem?Report this item