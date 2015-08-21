About this product
Funfetti|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Hash Infused|Sativa 1g (.5g x 2)
Legacy OrganicsPre-rolls
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesParanoid
- Feelings:HappyCreativeEnergetic
- Helps with:PainStressHeadaches
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneHumulene
Funfetti effects are mostly energizing.
Funfetti potency is higher THC than average.
Funfetti is a 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Cherry Pie with a select phenotype of Animal Cookies, nicknamed Secret Cookies. This strain was originally bred in Northern California by a group of breeders know as Bay Exclusives and was released in limited quantities. Funfetti expresses itself in dark shades of purple and blue that contrast the bright orange pistils and milky trichomes covering all available surface area of the bud. It carries a piney OG undertone to go along with its sweet creamy flavor that is reminiscent of fresh baked birthday cake.
