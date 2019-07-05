About this product
Relaxed
76% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Tingly
45% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
25% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
23% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
THC Strength
19% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
