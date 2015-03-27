About this product
About this strain
Funfetti effects
Reported by real people like you
25 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
72% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
68% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
60% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
28% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
36% of people say it helps with pain
Headaches
24% of people say it helps with headaches
Insomnia
24% of people say it helps with insomnia
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
