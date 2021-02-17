About this product
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
48% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
17% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
37% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
