We grow in living soil and our plants are fed 100% organic inputs, and inoculated with beneficial microorganisms through compost teas. Our IPM protocol includes various predator mites such as Persimilis, Californicus, and Green Lace-Winged larva.



Our grow is classified as mixed light, using sunlight along with 660 LED's across ~1400 plants. We analyze soil and plant tissue weekly to find and address any hidden hungers that the plant may have.



Temperature and humidity are constantly monitored and controlled to sustain the perfect grow environment for the highest possible quality cannabis.



We are proud to be a Cookies grower partner, bringing the best mixed light Cookies flower possible to the state of Washington.

