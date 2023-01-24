Perfectly ground flower at just the right particle size makes it easy for you to roll up on the go. We use only flower, never trim, and we inspect every run to make sure no stems are left behind. This is no ordinary bag of shake, instead its 100% ground flower... exactly what you would dump out of your grinder.
Grape Ape x Chemdawg
We grow in living soil and our plants are fed 100% organic inputs, and inoculated with beneficial microorganisms through compost teas. Our IPM protocol includes various predator mites such as Persimilis, Californicus, and Green Lace-Winged larva.
Our grow is classified as mixed light, using sunlight along with 660 LED's across ~1400 plants. We analyze soil and plant tissue weekly to find and address any hidden hungers that the plant may have.
Temperature and humidity are constantly monitored and controlled to sustain the perfect grow environment for the highest possible quality cannabis.
We are proud to be a Cookies grower partner, bringing the best mixed light Cookies flower possible to the state of Washington.