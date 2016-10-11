Legacy Roll Your Own - Lemon Drop - 7g Kief Infused
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Giggly
32% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
33% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
16% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
