Lemon Drop|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack|Hybrid 28g (.5g x 56)
Legacy OrganicsPre-rolls
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesDizzy
- Feelings:GigglyFocusedHappy
- Helps with:StressAnxietyDepression
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
Lemon Drop effects are mostly energizing.
Lemon Drop potency is higher THC than average.
Lemon Drop is a mellow, fluffy bud that provides a pleasant, giggly sensation. This strain tends to provide a more euphoric, focused experience, though some phenotypes produce a stronger body feeling that is relaxing yet not overpowering. Fittingly, Lemon Drop has a lemony, clean taste that is reminiscent of the candy of the same name.
