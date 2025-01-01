About this product
Mikado|.5g Pre-Roll Blunt Pack - Hash Infused|Indica 2.5g (.5g x 5)
About this strain
- Feelings:SleepyHungryRelaxed
- Helps with:InsomniaLack of appetitePTSD
- Terpenes:MyrcenePineneCaryophyllene
Mikado effects are mostly calming.
Mikado potency is lower THC than average.
Mikado is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between two landrace strains. This strain is 70% indica and 30% sativa, offering a predominantly relaxing and soothing cannabis experience. Mikado is celebrated for its calming effects and ability to provide a sense of tranquility, making it an appealing choice for those seeking relaxation and relief. Mikado typically features a THC content of around 20%, making it suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Its moderate potency ensures a comfortable and enjoyable high. Leafly customers report that Mikado effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and sleepy. This strain is ideal for unwinding after a long day, promoting a sense of well-being, and aiding with sleep. Medical marijuana patients often choose Mikado when dealing with symptoms associated with insomnia, chronic pain, and stress. Its indica-dominant genetics make it an effective option for both physical and mental relief. Bred by Hazeman Seeds, Mikado features flavors like earthy, berry, and a hint of spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and calming qualities. The average price of Mikado typically ranges from $10 to $14 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking relaxation and relief. Mikado is the strain of choice when you're looking for a calming and soothing cannabis experience. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Mikado, please share your thoughts by leaving a strain review.