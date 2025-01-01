Brace yourself—ALASKAN THNDRFVK isn’t just a preroll, it’s a full-force storm. Stuffed with 1.75g of raw, high-grade THCa flower and thunderstruck with a .25g blast of Live Rosin at the core, this donut hits with pure power. All wrapped in a smooth-burning premium hemp cone for the cleanest burn.
Expect frosty gas, electric pine, and a cold, creeping intensity that builds with every hit. The Live Rosin melts slow, unleashing wave after wave of heavy elevation.
It’s cold, it’s loud, and it strikes hard. This isn’t a high—it’s a reckoning.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!