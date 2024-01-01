Aura - Daily Vitamin Drops

by Legal High
THC —CBD —
About this product

30ml – 1000mg CBD

This vitamin-rich, anti-inflammatory blend is designed to boost
immunity, energy, focus, creativity and bone health; to help with
anxiety, mood stabilization, and digestion; to reduce pain and
physical stress; and to strengthen skin and hair. It’s also known for
helping with symptoms associated with disorders and conditions
such as epilepsy, arthritis, cramps, headaches, and migraines.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
