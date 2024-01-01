Apply liberally for immediate relief and rejuvenation of dry, swollen, itchy skin, pain relief, arthritis, muscle cramps, sunburns, eczema and psoriasis. This product is designed as a therapeutic grade massage / physical therapy lotion that absorbs quickly into the skin.
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.