About this product

Relief Lotion 100ml – 1000mg CBD

Light & Airy Pineapple/Coconut Lotion w/ essential oils
Arnica, Tea Tree Oil.

Apply liberally for immediate relief and rejuvenation of
dry, swollen, itchy skin, pain relief, arthritis, muscle
cramps, sunburns, eczema and psoriasis. This product is
designed as a therapeutic grade massage / physical
therapy lotion that absorbs quickly into the skin.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
