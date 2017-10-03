Blue Dream Sugar

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Blue Dream THCA Sugar Concentrate is a top-tier cannabis extract celebrated for its balanced effects and high potency. This concentrate boasts a crystalline, sugar-like texture, exuding a sweet berry aroma with hints of earth and citrus. Blue Dream, a legendary sativa-dominant hybrid, offers an uplifting and euphoric experience, promoting creativity and focus. The high THCA content ensures a robust and long-lasting effect, making it ideal for daytime use or social settings. Perfect for dabbing or enhancing your favorite flower, Blue Dream THCA Sugar Concentrate delivers a well-rounded and invigorating experience.

About this strain

Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. This strain produces a balanced high, along with effects such as cerebral stimulation and full-body relaxation. Blue dream is 18% THC but has a low CBD percentage, making this potent strain a fan favorite of both novice and veteran cannabis consumers. In terms of flavor, Blue Dream is reported to smell and taste like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients often use Blue Dream to treat symptoms of depressionchronic pain, and nausea. Blue Dream originated in California and has since achieved legendary status among West Coast strains and has quickly become one of the most-searched-for strains in the Leafly database. The average price per gram of Blue Dream is $20. Strains similar to Blue Dream include Blue Dream CBD, Double Dream, and Blue Magoo.




Something not right? Suggest an edit

Select best offer nearby

  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
Notice a problem?Report this item