Boujee Diamond Bar Berry Gelato

by Legal High
HybridTHC —CBD —
Introducing Boujee's Diamond Bar Berry Gelato – a decadent fusion of flavor and potency that delivers an unparalleled experience. Infused with the richly sweet and creamy essence of the Berry Gelato strain, this product offers a perfect balance of relaxation and euphoria. Expect the smooth, fruity burst of mixed berries layered with subtle hints of gelato sweetness, complemented by the potent effects of THCa diamond crystals. Ideal for winding down or enjoying a mellow evening, Boujee's Diamond Bar Berry Gelato is your ticket to a sophisticated and flavorful escape.

Berry Gelato, also called "Blueberry Gelato," is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies with Blueberry. This strain is potent and produces psychedelic effects that are clear-headed and functional. In large doses, Berry Gelato will relax your muscles and convince your body it's time to chill. This strain features aromatic fruity flavors with earthy undertones. The high THC content of Berry Gelato (21% THC) makes it an ideal strain for experienced cannabis consumers. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with anxiety and stress. Growers say Berry Gelato has light to dark green foliage with thick orange hairs. This strain was originally bred by Emerald Family Farms. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Berry Gelato, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
