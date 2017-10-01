Boujee Diamond Bar Purple Punch

by Legal High
IndicaTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Boujee's Diamond Bar Purple Punch – a knockout blend of flavor and potency that delivers a deeply relaxing experience. Infused with the renowned Purple Punch strain, this premium bar offers a delightful mix of fruity notes, including sweet grape, blueberry, and a hint of vanilla, reminiscent of a freshly baked dessert. Paired with powerful THCa diamond crystals, this product provides a soothing, full-body high that’s perfect for unwinding and easing stress. Boujee's Diamond Bar Purple Punch is the ultimate indulgence for those seeking a flavorful, calming escape wrapped in a luxurious experience.

About this strain

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
