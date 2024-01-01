Boujee Diamond Bar Rainbow Sherbert

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Boujee's Diamond Bar Rainbow Sherbert – a vibrant fusion of flavors and effects that will elevate your cannabis experience. Infused with the sweet and tangy Rainbow Sherbert strain, this premium bar delivers a delightful burst of fruity flavors, including berries and citrus, with a smooth, creamy finish. Paired with potent THCa diamond crystals, this product offers a balanced, uplifting high that enhances creativity and relaxation. Perfect for any occasion, Boujee's Diamond Bar Rainbow Sherbert is your go-to for a flavorful, colorful, and luxurious cannabis indulgence.

About this strain

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
