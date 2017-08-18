Boujee Diamond Bar Vape Watermelon

by Legal High
IndicaTHC —CBD —
About this product

Introducing Boujee's Diamond Bar Watermelon – a refreshing, juicy escape that blends flavor and potency in perfect harmony. Infused with the sweet and succulent essence of the Watermelon strain, this premium bar offers a burst of summertime freshness with notes of ripe melon and subtle tropical undertones. Paired with THCa diamond crystals, this product provides a smooth, relaxing high that’s ideal for unwinding, easing tension, or simply enjoying a mellow moment. Boujee's Diamond Bar Watermelon brings together the perfect balance of flavor and indulgence for an elevated cannabis experience.

About this strain

Watermelon, also known as "Watermelon Kush" and "Watermelon OG," is an indica marijuana strain made by crossing two unknown parents. Watermelon produces relaxing effects, making it useful as a sleeping aid or appetite stimulant. As the name suggests, this strain has a distinct fruity watermelon flavor profile, reminiscent of grape with hashy undertones. Watermelon is prized by growers for its high yield and potency, requiring 55 to 60 days flowering time. Growers say this strain has large, dense buds that are valued for their high THC content. 

About this brand

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
