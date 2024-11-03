Boujee SOSO Peaches and Cream 14grams

by Legal High
HybridTHC 11%CBD —
About this product

Introducing SOSO High Peaches and Cream – a smooth and creamy delight with a burst of juicy peach flavor in every hit. This strain offers a delectable balance of sweetness and richness, making it the perfect choice for those seeking a flavorful, relaxing experience. Known for its uplifting yet calming effects, SOSO High Peaches and Cream provides a euphoric high that soothes the body while keeping your mind light and carefree. Indulge in the luxurious blend of fruit and creaminess with SOSO High Peaches and Cream for a deliciously satisfying escape.

About this strain

The Peaches and Cream hybrid is a Skunk phenotype with a flavor that lives up to its name. Though floral and citrusy in aroma, Peaches and Cream has a sweet fruity taste underscored by a subtle spiciness. Its buds take on a soft pink-orange color during maturation with bright amber hairs bursting from pastel calyxes. Heady euphoria gives way to creativity and good moods, making this strain an excellent choice for focused tasks and unwinding after work.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
