Boujee SOSO Pink Lemonade 14grams

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
Product rating:
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

SOSO High Pink Lemonade – a refreshing and zesty strain that delivers a burst of citrusy goodness with every inhale. Infused with the tangy, sweet flavors of fresh-squeezed pink lemonade, this strain is perfect for those seeking an uplifting and energizing experience. With its sharp, fruity notes and smooth finish, SOSO High Pink Lemonade provides a balanced high that keeps you feeling refreshed, focused, and creatively inspired. Whether you’re looking for a daytime pick-me-up or a flavorful escape, SOSO High Pink Lemonade is the perfect choice.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
Notice a problem?Report this item