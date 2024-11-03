Boujee SOSO Purple Punch 14gram

SOSO High Purple Punch – a sweet and potent strain that delivers a knockout combination of flavor and relaxation. Infused with fruity notes of grape, blueberry, and a hint of vanilla, this strain offers a dessert-like experience that’s as delicious as it is soothing. Perfect for evening use, SOSO High Purple Punch provides a calming full-body high that melts away stress and tension, making it ideal for unwinding or enhancing your relaxation routine. Indulge in the rich, fruity flavors and deep tranquility of SOSO High Purple Punch for a truly luxurious experience.

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
