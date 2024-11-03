Boujee SOSO Rainbow Sherbert 14grams

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
SOSO High Rainbow Sherbert – a vibrant and flavorful strain that delivers an unforgettable cannabis experience. Packed with sweet and tangy notes of berries and citrus, this strain offers a refreshing, dessert-like flavor profile with a smooth, creamy finish. Perfect for those seeking a balanced high, SOSO High Rainbow Sherbert brings a combination of uplifting energy and calming relaxation, making it ideal for socializing, creativity, or simply unwinding. Elevate your senses with this colorful and indulgent treat

Rainbow Sherbet is an evenly-balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Champagne with Blackberry. Rainbow Sherbet is a notably tasty strain with hints of sugar and fruit. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet will have you feeling chilled out but focused enough to do something creative or inspiring. Smoking Rainbow Sherbet in large amounts will change this effect and turn your experience into a heavy-hitting euphoria. Medical marijuana patients choose Rainbow Sherbet for its pain relieving qualities.

Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
