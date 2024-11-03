Boujee SOSO Watermelon Z 14grams

by Legal High
IndicaTHC 24%CBD —
Product rating:
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
Loading...order on brand's website

About this product

SOSO High Watermelon Z – a refreshing burst of summer in every puff. Infused with the sweet, juicy flavors of ripe watermelon, this strain delivers a smooth, fruity experience with subtle tropical undertones. Perfect for those seeking a mellow, relaxing high, Watermelon Z offers a balanced, calming effect that’s ideal for unwinding or enjoying a laid-back moment. Whether you’re looking to chill out or indulge in a flavorful escape, SOSO High Watermelon Z is the perfect blend of taste and tranquility.

About this strain

Watermelon Z, also known as under an infringing candy name is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular The Original Z and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Z is best reserved for the end of the day.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Legal High
Legal High
Shop products
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
Notice a problem?Report this item