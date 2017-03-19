Diamond Bar Pink Lemonade

by Legal High
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Boujee’s Diamond Bar Pink Lemonade – a refreshing burst of citrusy delight wrapped in pure luxury. Infused with the vibrant and tangy Pink Lemonade strain, this premium bar delivers a crisp, sweet, and slightly tart flavor profile reminiscent of a cool glass of lemonade on a summer day. The combination of these zesty notes with potent THCa diamond crystals creates an uplifting and energizing experience, perfect for boosting your mood and sparking creativity. Boujee’s Diamond Bar Pink Lemonade is the ultimate blend of refreshing flavor and high-end indulgence, designed to elevate your cannabis experience.

About this strain

Pink Lemonade is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Lemon Skunk with Purple Kush. This strain produces calming effects that instantly puts the mind into a haze while radiating through the body. Pink Lemonade smells like fruity, mentholated tea and has flavors of lemon and grapefruit on the exhale. This strain is used by medical marijuana patients to treat symptoms related to focus, stress and depression. Growers say Pink Lemonade comes in small buds that are coated in a generous layer of trichomes atop jade foliage and bronze pistils.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
