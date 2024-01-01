Doggface's "Vibe King" by Laughing Gas

by Legal High
THC —CBD —
About this product

Doggface, the TikTok sensation known for spreading good vibes, has teamed up with Laughing Gas for a collaboration called “Vibe King,” centered around THCA flower products. This partnership merges Doggface’s infectious positivity with Laughing Gas’s expertise in crafting top-tier THCA offerings. “Vibe King” promises a premium THCA flower experience designed to elevate your mood and spread joy. Get ready to groove to the rhythm of good vibes with this exciting fusion of social media influence and cannabis culture!

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product.
