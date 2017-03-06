God's Gift Sugar

by Legal High
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
God's Gift THCA Sugar Concentrate is a premium cannabis extract known for its powerful and serene effects. This concentrate features a crystalline, sugar-like texture with a distinctive aroma of sweet berries, citrus, and earthy undertones. God's Gift, an indica-dominant strain, offers a deeply relaxing and euphoric experience, making it perfect for evening use or for alleviating stress and discomfort. The high THCA content ensures a potent and long-lasting effect, delivering a profound sense of calm and tranquility. Ideal for dabbing or adding to your favorite flower, God's Gift THCA Sugar Concentrate provides a divine and soothing experience.

About this strain

A strain that became popular in California dispensaries in 2005, God's Gift contains flavors of grape, citrus, and hash. Its parents are Granddaddy Purple and OG Kush. No matter what your belief system, this strain is a "gift" with its dreamy, blissful effects. Its flowering time usually takes approximately 8-9 weeks.

About this brand

Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
