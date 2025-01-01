About this product
Savor the delightful experience of our Rainbow Sherbet Hybrid Strain Vape Pens. Celebrated for achieving the perfect harmony with a refreshing combo of lime, orange, vanilla, and raspberry, each puff elevates your senses into a world of creativity and tranquility. Renowned for inducing a balanced and euphoric mood, Rainbow Sherbert offers stress relief and a versatile vaping encounter, striking the ideal balance between mental clarity and gentle body relaxation.
Fulfillment
About this product
Savor the delightful experience of our Rainbow Sherbet Hybrid Strain Vape Pens. Celebrated for achieving the perfect harmony with a refreshing combo of lime, orange, vanilla, and raspberry, each puff elevates your senses into a world of creativity and tranquility. Renowned for inducing a balanced and euphoric mood, Rainbow Sherbert offers stress relief and a versatile vaping encounter, striking the ideal balance between mental clarity and gentle body relaxation.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Legal High
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!
Notice a problem?Report this item