This isn’t your average joint—it’s a handcrafted experience. The Apple Fritter Donut Hole Preroll is loaded with 1.75g of rich, top-shelf THCa flower, wrapped in a premium hemp cone, and stuffed with a .25g molten core of fresh-pressed Live Rosin. The result? A slow-burning, flavor-loaded hit with sweet apple notes, buttery gas, and a smooth-as-silk pull.
Expect thick clouds, bold flavor, and a center that hits different. Sweet on the outside, loud in the middle—this fritter smacks.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!