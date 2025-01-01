Indulge in the luxury of Ice Kream’s Biscotti — a 1.5g THCa pre-roll crafted for connoisseurs who crave depth, flavor, and potency. This rich hybrid leans slightly indica, delivering a smooth, doughy smoke with notes of sweet vanilla, nutty cookies, and a hint of gas on the finish.
Strain: Biscotti (Indica-dominant hybrid)- Weight: 1.5 grams of premium exotic THCa flower Flavor Profile: Buttery cookie, earthy spice, creamy diesel Effects: Deep relaxation, mood boost, full-body melt Perfect For: Unwinding after a long day, movie nights, or easing into deep sleep Rolled to perfection and packed with boutique indoor flower, Biscotti hits heavy but smooth, making every puff feel like dessert. Expect nothing less than top-shelf fire—Ice Kream style.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!