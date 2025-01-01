Ice Kream – Biscotti (3.5g Hauler) Rich, decadent, and downright heavy — Biscotti by Ice Kream is a luxury-level THCa flower that brings the flavor and the fire. Packed into a 3.5g Hauler, this strain hits with dessert-like smoothness and a deep, relaxing high that sticks around.
Expect dense, frosted buds with bold notes of sweet cookie dough, nutty spice, and a hint of diesel. The smoke is smooth and flavorful, offering an indulgent experience from start to finish. Whether you’re kicking back after hours or setting the vibe for a chill session, Biscotti delivers.
Flavor: Sweet dough, nutty vanilla, subtle gas Effects: Relaxed, stoney, mood-lifting Potency: High THCa – hard-hitting and long-lasting Size: 3.5g Hauler – airtight, terp-locked, and ready to go
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!