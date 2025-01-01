Ice Kream – Black Cherry Gelato (3.5g Hauler) Step into luxury with Ice Kream’s Black Cherry Gelato – a top-shelf THCa flower bursting with rich, fruity flavor and knockout potency. This 3.5g Hauler is your personal stash of creamy cherry bliss, offering a smooth smoke and a heavy-hitting high that settles deep in the body while keeping the mind lifted.
Crafted for connoisseurs, this strain delivers dense, frosty buds with bold aromas of ripe berries and dessert-like sweetness. Whether you’re winding down or getting creative, Black Cherry Gelato serves up the flavor and fire you crave — all in one ultra-fresh, premium glass jar.
Flavor: Cherry, creamy gelato, subtle spice Effects: Relaxed, euphoric, balanced Potency: High THCa – heavy and long-lasting Size: 3.5g Hauler – sealed for freshness, built for flavor
