Baked to perfection and packed with power, the Blueberry Muffin Donut Hole Preroll delivers a mouthwatering mix of flavor and fire. It’s loaded with 1.75g of premium THCa flower, infused with a .25g core of gooey Live Rosin, and hand-rolled into a smooth-burning hemp cone.
Every puff bursts with sweet blueberry, creamy vanilla, and that fresh-from-the-oven vibe—then hits you with a full-bodied high that lingers like warm muffin smoke in the air.
Sweet, sticky, and seriously strong. This one’s for the flavor chasers.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!