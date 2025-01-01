Sweet, sticky, and wildly potent — Ice Kream’s Bubblegum Kandy is a 1.5g THCa pre-roll that delivers nostalgic flavor with a knockout punch. This exotic hybrid is loaded with candy-coated terps, blending fruity bubblegum sweetness with subtle creamy gas for a smooth, flavorful smoke from start to finish.
Strain: Bubblegum Kandy (Hybrid) Weight: 1.5 grams of premium THCa flower Flavor Profile: Sugary bubblegum, berries, light diesel finish Effects: Euphoric head high, relaxed body buzz, mellow vibes Perfect For: Daytime creativity, chill sessions, or leveling up your mood Each pre-roll is hand-packed with top-shelf indoor flower — no trim, no shake, just straight candy gas. Puff it, pass it, or keep it all to yourself... Bubblegum Kandy is that sweet fire.
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!