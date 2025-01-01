Bold, funky, and straight-up gas — Ice Kream’s Jokerz 1.5g THCa pre-roll delivers heavyweight flavor with knockout effects. This indica-dominant hybrid blends creamy dessert terps with loud Zkittlez funk, hitting smooth on the inhale and leaving a dank, gassy finish on the exhale.
• Strain: Jokerz (Indica-dominant hybrid) • Weight: 1.5 grams of premium indoor-grown THCa flower • Flavor Profile: Sweet cream, candy, diesel funk • Effects: Heavy relaxation, stoney euphoria, couch-lock potential • Perfect For: Nighttime unwinding, deep chill, or zoning out
Hand-packed and terp-loaded, Jokerz isn’t here to play. This one’s for the heavy hitters who like their smoke strong, flavorful, and full of attitude — only from Ice Kream.
