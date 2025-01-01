Ice Kream – Jokerz (3.5g Hauler) Bold, funky, and not for the faint of heart — Jokerz by Ice Kream is a powerhouse THCa flower that combines wild flavor with knockout potency. This 3.5g Hauler is stacked with dense, sticky buds drenched in trichomes, offering a loud mix of creamy gas, sweet candy, and earthy funk.
Expect a heavy-hitting high that starts with a euphoric rush before melting into a deep, stoney body buzz. Whether you’re lighting up to unwind or leveling up your vibe, Jokerz brings that chaos-in-a-good-way energy every time.
Flavor: Creamy gas, sweet candy, earthy funk Effects: Euphoric, heavy, deeply relaxing Potency: High THCa – intense and long-lasting Size: 3.5g Hauler – terp-locked and sealed for freshness
Ice Kream – Jokerz (3.5g Hauler) Bold, funky, and not for the faint of heart — Jokerz by Ice Kream is a powerhouse THCa flower that combines wild flavor with knockout potency. This 3.5g Hauler is stacked with dense, sticky buds drenched in trichomes, offering a loud mix of creamy gas, sweet candy, and earthy funk.
Expect a heavy-hitting high that starts with a euphoric rush before melting into a deep, stoney body buzz. Whether you’re lighting up to unwind or leveling up your vibe, Jokerz brings that chaos-in-a-good-way energy every time.
Flavor: Creamy gas, sweet candy, earthy funk Effects: Euphoric, heavy, deeply relaxing Potency: High THCa – intense and long-lasting Size: 3.5g Hauler – terp-locked and sealed for freshness
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Tired of being disappointed by cannabis that never lives up to its online images? Look no further. At LegalHigh, we take pride in cultivating, growing, and curing our own products. When you see a picture of our flower, rest assured that's exactly what you will receive. With endorsements from major rap artists and reputable companies, we don't engage in shady tactics. We simply believe in the integrity of our product. Carrying only California's Top brands Kream, Laughing Gas, and JUIK supported by top Artist's, Commedian's, and Influencers!